Photo courtesy of Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society

FORT LAUDERDALE – The newly formed South Florida chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will hold its first monthly membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 W Sistrunk

Blvd.

The chapter, which represents communities from Miami to West Palm Beach, was formed in July to help Black Floridians learn how to find their ancestors, build their family trees and learn more about themselves in the process, said spokesman Greg Huskisson.

“For years, people I’ve met have been fascinated by the idea of learning more about

who their ancestors were and how they thrived in a sometimes-hostile America – the problem

was, they didn’t know where to go or how to start,” Huskisson said. “Now they do.”

The chapter is one of 30 AAHGS affiliates across the U.S. whose mission is to preserve African-centered genealogy, family history and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community.

For more information, call 645-201-0116 or email SFL.AAHGS@gmail.com.