Photo courtesy of FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee

MIAMI GARDENS – The FIFA World Cup 2026TM Miami Host Committee, in partnership with the City of Miami Gardens and love.fútbol, celebrated the groundbreaking of a new ONE GAME ONE FUTURE legacy pitch project at Walt Frazier Park, marking another investment in the long-term power of soccer to create opportunity and strengthen communities.

Supported by the FIFA Foundation in connection with Miami’s role as a FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM Host City, the project will build a community soccer pitch at Walt Frazier Park.

The pitch is expected to be completed in Summer 2027 and represents a lasting investment in access to quality playing spaces and community recreation beyond the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The groundbreaking also recognized an additional educational commitment through which Fútbol Con Corazón (FCC) will deliver free educational and soccer programming focused on increasing participation and creating safe spaces for girls, while also providing opportunities to upskill local coaches.

“FCC USA (Fútbol Con Corazón) brings its free, recreational, and transformative soccer programming to the initiative, using structured play and mentorship to build resilience, emotional regulation skills, confidence, and leadership in safe, supportive

spaces,” said Danielle Dubuc Wightman, Executive Director of FCC USA. “Driven by our evidence-backed pedagogical model, FCC USA bridges on-field training to life off the pitch by connecting families to essential food, housing, and mental health resources while creating a youth leadership pathway that prepares participants to become volunteers, interns, mentors, and paid coaches who reinvest their skills back

into their communities.”

“ONE GAME ONE FUTURE is about making sure the FIFA World Cup 2026TM leaves a meaningful legacy in the communities that call South Florida home,” said Rodney Barreto, Co-Chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM Miami Host Committee. “This project demonstrates what is possible when sport, government and community

partners come together to create lasting opportunities. From a new community pitch to programming that creates more opportunities for girls and strengthens the local coaching community, this is the kind of legacy we want to build together.”

Joe Hewitt, Senior Lead, North America, love.fútbol, said every child should have a safe place to play. “That’s what this soccer field at Walt Frazier Park represents: a home for play, powerful programming and greateraccess to the game, especially for girls, supported by a strong network of local coaches,” he said.

The Walt Frazier Park project is part of ONE GAME ONE FUTURE, the Miami Host Committee’s community and legacy platform focused on using football to expand access to play, strengthen communities and create sustainable opportunities that extend beyond the tournament.

Through partnerships with the City of Miami Gardens, love.fútbol and Futbol Con Corazon, the initiative underscores the power of soccer and education as vehicles for youth development, community connection and long-term investment. The field is one of many scheduled improvements and facilities at Walt Frazier Park.

“Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and we’re proud to see that excitement growing right here in Miami Gardens,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris. “Investments like this do more than build a field; they create a safe place for our youth to play and grow. This new pitch will give our young people greater access to develop their talents for generations to come.”

Among those in attendance were Cameron D. Benson, City of Miami Gardens City Manager; Oliver Gilbert III, Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 1 and U.S. Congressional candidate, and Alina Hudak, President & CEO, FIFA World Cup 2026TM Miami Host Committee.

The FIFA World Cup 2026TM Miami Host Committee will continue to leverage the global platform of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM to deliver community-focused investments and programs that create lasting economic, social, recreational and cultural benefits across Miami-Dade County.