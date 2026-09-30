U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Retiring U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson has announced $8.8 million in grants for four Florida HBCUs.

Wilson said Florida Memorial University, Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman College, and Edward Waters College are the recipients of the federal education grants.

Edward Waters College will receive $1,088,666; FMU will receive $1,414,795; B-CU, $ 1,898,396 and FAMU, $4,422,483.

“Our HBCUs have opened doors for generations of students and shaped leaders who changed this nation,” Wilson said on social media. “They deserve the resources to keep opening those doors. I will always fight for their future.”

Wilson represents Florida’s 24th congressional district, which includes Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens and parts of Miramar and Hialeah.

She is retiring this year after serving the district in Congress for 16 years and a political career that spanned over 30 years.

She endorsed U.S. Congressional candidate Oliver Gilbert, an outgoing Miami-Dade County Commissioner, to succeed her.

Gilbert won the Democratic primary in August 2026 and faces Republican Te Brown in the November 3, 2026 general election.