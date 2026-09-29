Photo courtesy of www.ravinia.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Legendary R&B group Earth, Wind and Fire will perform at the Raymond Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 10 a.m.

Earth, Wind & Fire is led by original members and longtime principals Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson.

The group is one of the best-selling artists of all time with hit songs Let’s Groove, Shining Star, September and After the Love Has Gone.

Tickets start at $97.75 including fees.

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

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