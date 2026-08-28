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The NFL has officially ended the Pro Bowl game starting with the 2026 season, but players will still be recognized as Pro Bowlers.

The NFL announced that the annual Pro Bowl game will no longer be held, ending a tradition that began in 1951.

While the game itself is discontinued, 88 players will still receive Pro Bowl honors, and there will be no alternates selected.

The league plans to celebrate these players in Los Angeles with an in-person recognition event, emphasizing the honor rather than the game itself.

The decision comes after years of declining interest and participation.

Many top players frequently opted out, leading to underwhelming alternates and games that lacked competitiveness.

The Pro Bowl had also undergone multiple format changes, including a shift from tackle football to flag football, but ratings continued to fall.

NFL executives stated that the focus will now return to honoring the league’s best performers, making the recognition more meaningful for players, their families, and fans.