Photo courtesy of Vecteezy.com

MIAMI – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first official rollout of the Coalition for Operational Readiness in Education (CORE) at Florida International University.

CORE, a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative, will strengthen and modernize the emergency management industry through strategic partnerships with colleges, universities, training institutes, government agencies, and private sector organizations, providing students with hands-on experience and practical knowledge before graduation.

Built through a cross-agency partnership among the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Commerce, and the Florida Department of Education, CORE bridges the gap between classroom instruction and workforce reality.

CORE focuses on establishing emergency management principles while expanding education through personalized pathways.

“Florida leads the country in emergency management and response. Maintaining that capability requires investing in the people who will dedicate their careers to helping our state prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters and other emergencies,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “CORE is rolling out first at FIU in Miami, and 11 institutions so far have committed to participating in the program. Our goal is to reach every college, university, technical school and trade school in Florida and create a model for emergency management workforce development that can be replicated across the country.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, CORE will expand into universities across Florida and continue to build the next generation of emergency managers,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDEM is proud of our continuous work in building a stronger, more resilient Florida with the help of students from across the state.”

CORE allows Florida to plan for the future, equipping the next generation to build the skills, knowledge and experience needed to join the workforce directly after graduation.

Through customized learning pathways, necessary credentials, internships, apprenticeships, and marketing opportunities, students will receive resources and training to better understand Florida-specific emergency management.

Florida’s learning institutions already provide emergency management programs for students, but CORE offers personalized, unique opportunities to deepen their understanding of the profession.

These unique opportunities will help Florida remain nationally renowned in the industry, attracting, developing, and retaining talent from across the state and around the world.

The emergency management industry requires professionals with a wide range of expertise.

CORE will not only connect students in emergency management programs to professional networks but also connect those outside with transferable skills.

Students pursuing degrees in finance, communications, trade schools, military programs and more will have specialized tracks to the critical field they may not have previously considered.

CORE will raise awareness of the emergency management industry and showcase potential careers within the field.

Florida currently has 11 colleges committed to adopting the CORE program, demonstrating statewide interest and demand.

As it continues to expand, CORE will ensure Florida has a well-rounded and well-prepared workforce ready to respond to disasters across the state.