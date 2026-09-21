Photo courtesy of retailcouncil.org

MIAMI – Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase from $14 to $15 an hour starting September 30, 2026.

It’s part of a series of annual increases after Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020.

The change represents a $1-per-hour increase for employees currently earning the state minimum wage.

An individual working 40 hours a week, gross weekly earnings will rise from approximately $560 to $600, a difference of $40 before taxes and other deductions.

Over a full year, an employee working 40 hours a week for 52 weeks would see gross earnings increase from about $29,120 to $31,200, a difference of approximately $2,080 per year.

The change will also affect tipped employees. Currently, the minimum direct cash wage for eligible tipped workers is $10.98 an hour plus tips.

When Florida’s minimum wage reaches $15, and with the permitted $3.02 tip credit remaining in place, the minimum direct wage for qualifying tipped employees will increase to $11.98 an hour plus tips.