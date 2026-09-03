U.S. Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek (Photo courtesy of ourcompaigns.com

MIAMI – The Florida Civil Rights Museum, Inc. (FCRM) will honor the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of the late Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek with a Florida Historical Marker Unveiling Ceremony on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center, 6300 NW 7th Avenue in Miami.

Presented in partnership with the Florida Division of Arts and Culture, the ceremony will permanently recognize one of Florida’s most consequential educators, public servants and political trailblazers.

Born in Tallahassee, Florida, on April 29, 1926, Carrie Pittman Meek dedicated her life to education and public service.

Before being elected to polt.S. office, Meek built a distinguished career as an educator and administrator, including service at Florida A&M University and Miami-Dade Community College, where she worked to expand educational opportunities for students.

Meek entered the Florida House of Representatives in 1979 and was elected to the Florida Senate in 1982, becoming the first African American woman elected to the Florida Senate since Reconstruction.

Her historic career reached the national stage in 1992 when she was elected to the United States House of Representatives.

Meek became one of the first African American Floridians elected to Congress since Reconstruction and represented South Florida in Washington for a decade.

Throughout her congressional service, Meek was a forceful advocate for the people of Miami-Dade County.

She championed federal investments in education, affordable housing, healthcare, economic development, immigration and programs benefiting working families and underserved communities.

Her work helped bring critical federal resources to South Florida while ensuring that the concerns of her constituents were heard at the highest levels of government.

Beyond the offices she held, Meek became an institution in South Florida.

Her influence extended across generations of elected officials, educators, community leaders and young people whom she encouraged to pursue education, leadership and public service.