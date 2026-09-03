Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon (Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon will be one of the featured panelists for the 2026 OIC of South Florida Middle Class Summit, which is set for Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

The summit’s theme this year is “From Legislation to Livelihoods: How Public Policy Shapes Economic Mobility.”

The two-day summit will bring together more than 500 business executives, policymakers, workforce innovators, educators, and national thought leaders for discussions on economic mobility, artificial intelligence and the evolving workforce, affordable housing, healthcare access, and other issues impacting working families.

During the panel discussion, Hardemon, a lawyer by trade and has sat on the County Commission since 2020, will join other leaders in exploring ideas legislation that can strengthen talent pipelines, support employers, and expand access to economic mobility.

As a County Commissioner, one of Hardemon’s focus is workforce and economic mobility, workforce development and talent pipelines, often aligning with organizations like the OIC of South Florida, which operates a Brownsville location in his district.

OIC of South Florida expanded its services into Miami-Dade County with the opening of its Brownsville location in District 3 in 2021.

The organization provides workforce training and career development services aimed at creating pathways to employment and economic advancement.