Ater Daniel Epstein failed to make the top 20 candidates vetted by the FIU Law Dean Search and Screen Committee that was appointed by the Provost Elizabeth Behar, he was selected by the President, Jeanette Marie Nunez Sanchez to become the Interim Dean of the Law School without any further vetting by a university body or by the faculty of the law school.

Epstein is a DEI hire – Didn’t Earn It! Epstein has been found by a federal judge for handling a $10 billion lawsuit that was filed for an “improper purpose.”

Epstein has been determined by a federal judge of “manipulating the judicial process.”

Epstein has been barred for one year from practicing law in the federal court where the law school is located. Epstein has never served as a law school dean or a leader of a law school.

(Photo courtesy of FIU)

Epstein has never been a distinguished faculty member at a law school. Epstein has never been a long standing faculty member at a law school. (He has taught in a law school for only three years).

Epstein has never been a tenured faculty member at a law school.

Epstein has never been a legal scholar. Epstein has never been a leader at a Fortune 500 company.

Epstein has never been a leader in the United States military.

Epstein has never been a leader in the legal profession.

Epstein has never been a leader in the Florida Bar.

Epstein has never been a member of the Florida Bar.

Epstein has never been educated in fundraising.

Epstein has never been trained in fundraising. Epstein has never led a major fundraising campaign for a law school.

Epstein has never been a leader in a major charitable not-for-profit.

Epstein has never led a major fundraising campaign for any major institution, organization, or charity.

Epstein does not have deep roots in the South Florida community. (He has lived in South Florida for about 3 years) Is the President going to allow Epstein to infect the law school with his “stench of ethical corruption”?

Can the law school credibly instill ethics, professionalism, and civility in its students while Epstein – the poster boy for ethical corruption – remains as Interim Dean?

Why would the President risk the sterling reputation of the law school by appointing an Interim Dean who is undistinguished, unqualified, and under an ethical cloud? I believe the President loves FIU.

I hope the unconfirmed rumors are not true that the President selected Epstein, after her own search and screening committee determined that he was unqualified, because he worked in Trump’s White House.

And I sure hope it’s not true the President would allow Epstein to remain as Interim Dean while he is barred by a federal judge from practicing in the courts of the Southern District of Florida just because he was President Trump’s lawyer.

No way. Impossible.

This cannot be the reality of our great public University.

The President would not risk causing significant long-term damage to the reputation of FIU’s outstanding law school, right?

H.T. Smith is an attorney, Law Professor and Inaugural Director of the Trial Advocacy Program at FIU College of Law.