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Scientists have discovered a new cancer drug that may give patients nerve pain relief.

According to Knowridge, a medical and science organization which shares reports and health studies, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on a protein called BRAF.

Their study found that BRAF helps start, strengthen and maintain abnormal pain signals after nerves are damaged.

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center focused on a protein called BRAF.

Their study, published in Science Signaling, found that BRAF helps start, strengthen and maintain abnormal pain signals after nerves are damaged.

Chronic nerve pain, also called neuropathic pain, develops when nerves themselves become injured or stop working normally.

Unlike the temporary pain caused by a cut or sprain, neuropathic pain can continue long after the original injury and may last for months or years.

People often describe this pain as burning, stabbing, electric or shooting. Even gentle contact from clothing or a light touch can sometimes become painful because damaged nerves send exaggerated signals to the brain.

Many conditions can cause neuropathic pain. Diabetes, shingles, spinal injuries and some cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, can damage nerves and leave patients with long-lasting pain.

Treating the condition can be difficult because ordinary pain medicines often provide limited relief. Stronger drugs may also cause side effects, which is why researchers are looking for treatments that act more directly on the biological processes creating abnormal pain signals.

The MD Anderson team investigated BRAF because it controls important signals inside cells.

Changes in the BRAF gene are already well known in cancer, and medicines that block BRAF have been developed to treat certain tumors.