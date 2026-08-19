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By Knowridge

Scientists have developed an experimental treatment that could offer a new way to fight aggressive prostate cancer.

In early laboratory research, the drug slowed tumor growth and helped stop cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. Many prostate tumors grow slowly and can be successfully managed, but some forms are aggressive and eventually spread beyond the prostate.

Once cancer spreads, treatment becomes much more difficult. Prostate cancer commonly travels to the bones and lymph nodes, and this spread, known as metastasis, is responsible for most deaths from the disease.

Researchers are therefore looking for treatments that do more than shrink an existing tumor. Preventing cancer cells from escaping, invading nearby tissue and forming new tumors elsewhere could greatly improve patients’ chances of surviving advanced disease.

A team led by Professor Maréne Landström at Umeå University in Sweden has now developed an experimental antibody designed to interfere with this process.

The research was published in 2026 in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

Antibodies are proteins that can recognize very specific targets. The immune system naturally makes them to identify threats such as viruses, but scientists can also design antibodies that attach to molecules involved in diseases such as cancer.

The new treatment is a fully human antibody, meaning it is made from human protein sequences.

This approach can reduce the chance that a patient’s immune system will recognize the medicine as foreign and attack it, although its safety in people still needs to be tested.

The researchers designed the antibody to block a newly identified signaling process that aggressive prostate cancer cells can use to survive, grow and spread. By interfering with this process, the scientists hoped to weaken the cancer’s ability to become more dangerous.

In preclinical experiments, the strategy produced encouraging results.

The antibody reduced the growth of aggressive prostate tumors and prevented the cancer from spreading in the experimental models used by the researchers.

This is especially interesting because many cancer treatments focus mainly on killing rapidly growing cells or blocking hormones that tumors need.

A treatment aimed directly at the biological machinery involved in cancer spread could potentially provide another option when existing treatments are no longer enough.

The researchers also believe the new approach might eventually produce fewer unwanted effects because its target is more specific. That possibility remains uncertain, however, because the treatment has not yet been tested for safety in patients.

The project brought together researchers and drug-development specialists from several organizations.

The SciLifeLab Drug Discovery and Development Platform helped develop the antibody, while the work also involved the Umeå Biotech Incubator and MetaCurUm Biotech AB.

Scientists are now investigating whether the same biological pathway plays an important role in other solid tumors.

If it does, a similar treatment strategy might eventually be useful against cancers beyond prostate cancer.

There is still a long distance between a successful laboratory experiment and an approved cancer medicine.

Researchers must perform more testing to understand the drug’s safety, determine an appropriate dose and find out whether the promising effects can be reproduced in people.

The treatment would then need to pass through several stages of human clinical trials and regulatory review. Many experimental cancer drugs that look promising in early studies do not ultimately become approved treatments, so the current findings should be interpreted cautiously.

Still, the study points to a potentially valuable new direction.

Instead of focusing only on the original prostate tumor, the researchers are targeting the process that allows aggressive cancer to invade the body.

If future human studies confirm the early results, the antibody could eventually become another tool for treating dangerous prostate cancer.

More importantly, the research may help scientists better understand how to stop one of cancer’s deadliest abilities: spreading from one part of the body to another.

Knowridge is an independent online science report in areas such as science, health, mind, earth, and space.