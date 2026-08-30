Photo courtesy of ctvnews.com

MIAMI – Amid a trade war between the United States and Canada, a city in the latter country is mulling renaming a street named after President Donald Trump.

According to CNN News, the Ottawa City Council unanimously voted last week to take the initial step toward renaming Trump Avenue in favor of a long list of candidates including “Obama Avenue” and “Taco Avenue.”

City officials said Trump is an embarrassment after taking shots at the country over the trade disagreement and his move to refer a lake in Canada in America’s name.

The Council decided Trump’s name on the street has to be removed.

Trump Avenue is a residential street in the Central Park neighborhood of Ottawa that has carried the president’s name for roughly 25 years.

The council’s vote came just a day before Trump signed an executive order directing the US government to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America” – a move that echoes his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”

Ottawa City Councilor Tim Tierney told CNN that suggestions for the new name have included: Obama Avenue, Ontario Avenue, Canada Avenue, Beaver Avenue, Gulf of Mexico Avenue, Canada Goose Avenue, Pelosi Avenue and even Taco Avenue – a reference to the acronym Trump Always Chickens Out.

Another suggestion: Rosie O’Donnell Avenue — a reference to the comedian and longtime Trump antagonist who moved to Ireland after his reelection.

Canada has plenty of other places bearing the Trump name, from lakes — including a Trump Lake in northern Ontario, which some online have already suggested renaming — to islands and a creek.

But Trump Avenue is the only one actually named after Donald Trump.