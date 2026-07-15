Lynn-Sinthia Louis, recipient of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Students in SECME, is presented with university swag on July 11, 2026. Lynn-Sinthia is one of ten South Florida students to receive this year’s scholarship, a merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound students who have at least one year of experience in a Science, Engineering, Communication, Mathematics and Enrichment (SECME) club (Photo courtesy of FP&L).

MIAMI – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) surprised a group of outstanding students at Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center.

They were awarded scholarships designed to support their educational journeys and future careers in STEM and energy-related fields.

The celebration recognized students participating in Science, Engineering, Communication, Mathematics and Enrichment (SECME) programs.

“I’m grateful to FPL for this scholarship and the difference it makes for students like me, said Anjan Kumar Sangam, 2026 SECME Scholarship winner. “This support helps ease the financial burden of college and opens the door to opportunities that I didn’t think were possible. This scholarship is life changing.”

FPL’s ongoing commitment to education includes scholarship opportunities that help economically disadvantaged students pursue higher education, including the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Students in SECME to 10 college-bound seniors.

They include:

* Anjan Kumar Sangam – Blanche Ely HS, Broward County

* Lynn-Sinthia Louis – Highlands Christian Academy, Broward County

* Devaughn Henry – American Senior HS, Miami-Dade County

* Zion Clark – American Senior HS, Miami-Dade County

* Mike Dorsainvil – Miami Norland Sr HS, Miami-Dade County

* Gabriel Diaz – Barbara Goleman Senior HS, Miami-Dade County

* Martell Mincey – Pahokee Middle Senior HS, Palm Beach County

* Hannah Wong – Suncoast Community HS, Palm Beach County

* Leslie Cruz – Glades Central Community HS, Palm Beach County

* Aidan Burtoft – Suncoast Community HS, Palm Beach County

“Moments like today highlight the incredible potential of these students and the importance of investing in their futures,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for FPL. “By supporting STEM education and workforce development, we are helping create opportunities that strengthen both our communities and Florida’s economy.”

The event provided a memorable and meaningful experience for students and their families as they learned the news together in a celebratory setting. This initiative underscores FPL’s belief that investing in students today creates a stronger, more resilient workforce for tomorrow.

FPL’s scholarship programs are part of the company’s broader commitment to supporting education initiatives that expand access, inspire innovation and help students achieve their academic and career goals.

For more information about FPL’s education programs and scholarship opportunities, visit FPL.com/Education.