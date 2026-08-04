Photo courtesy of STOCK

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County is offering free back-to-school immunizations at several clinics on Saturday, August 8, 2026, ahead of the start of school.

Classes for Miami-Dade County Public Schools begin on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The Florida Department of Health and Community Health Centers are teaming up for the free immunizations program.

The clinics where student can receive immunizations are as follows:

Borinquen Medical Centers – West Dade/Sweetwater, located at 10528 SW 8th St., 33174

Borinquen Medical Centers – Main, located at 3601 Federal Hwy., 33137

Borinquen Medical Centers – North Miami, located at 708 NE 125th St., 33161

Citrus Health Network, Inc. – Maternal & Child Health Center, located at 551 W 51 Place, 2nd Floor, 33012

Care Resource Community Health Centers, Inc. – Little Havana, located at 3510 Biscayne Blvd., 33137

Empower U Community Health Center, located at 7900 NW 27th Ave., Suite E-12, 33147

Health Department: Health District Center Immunization Clinic, located at 1350 NW 14th St., 33125

Health Department: West Perrine Immunization Clinic, located at 18255 Homestead Ave., 33157

Miami Beach Community Health Center North, located at 11645 Biscayne Blvd., 33181

Miami Beach Community Health Center: Beverly Press Center, located at 1121 71st St., 33141

Miami Beach Community Health Center: Stanley C. Myers Center, located at 710 Alton Road, 33139

You must contact the clinics to determine times for the immunizations.

A parent or guardian must be present for a child to receive their immunization, according to M-DCPS.

In addition, the child’s immunization records must be brought along to the clinic.