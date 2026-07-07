Photo courtesy of Facebook

George E. Johnson, whose Johnson Products Co. became the first Black-owned company listed on the American Stock Exchange and helped transform the Black hair care industry, has died, according to Black Enterprise.

He was 99.

Johnson died of natural causes on July 6, 2026, at his downtown Chicago condominium, according to his son, John Edward Johnson, who confirmed his father’s death

In 1954, George founded Johnson Products in Chicago after working for the Black-owned cosmetic company S.B. Fuller.

The Chicago-based company developed hair care products specifically for Black consumers, including Ultra Sheen, Classy Curl, Curly Perm, and Afro Sheen.

In 1971, Johnson Products became the first Black-owned business to trade on the American Stock Exchange, and was the first Black-owned company to sponsor the nationally syndicated television program Soul Train, helping expand both the brand’s national visibility and the show’s cultural reach.

George was born in Richton, Mississippi in a sharecropper’s shack and later moved to Chicago with his mother in 1929.

He worked a series of jobs as a child before leaving high school to support his family.

At age 17, he joined S.B. Fuller, where his experience in sales and product development laid the foundation for launching his own company a decade later.

George remained active in business and philanthropy throughout his life, supporting educational initiatives and civic organizations while mentoring generations of entrepreneurs.

In 2025, he published his memoir, Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, from Soul Train to Wall Street, chronicling the company’s rise and his philosophy of leadership and service.