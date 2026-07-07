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MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Office is doing its part to help Venezuela which was hit by two devastating earthquakes last week.

According to reports, the death toll has reached over 2,295, 11,267 injured and 43,000 people are still missing.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez has launched a countywide relief effort to support families affected by the earthquakes by transforming Tax Collector offices across the county into official donation drop-off sites.

The initiative, in partnership with the Doral-based humanitarian organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), reflects the close ties between South Florida and Venezuela, home to one of the region’s largest immigrant communities.

The City of Doral is home to one of the largest Venezuelan populations in Florida, as many local residents are still waiting to see if their relatives are still alive or rescued.

“The heartbreaking scenes coming out of Venezuela remind us how quickly lives can change,” said Fernandez. “Families have lost loved ones, homes and buildings have been destroyed, and entire communities are facing an incredibly difficult road ahead. We stand with the people of Venezuela, and every donation will help provide comfort, relief, and hope during this difficult time.”

GEM will manage the collection, organization, transportation, and distribution of all donated supplies once they leave the Tax Collector offices, drawing on its experience coordinating relief logistics across the region.

Donations can be dropped off at participating offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tax Collectors office locations are:

* 200 N.W. 2nd Avenue in Miami

* 18326 N.W. 7thy Avenue in Miami Gardens

* 14653 S.W. 122nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade

For more information, call 305-375-5448 or visit http://mdctaxcollector.gov