Photos courtesy of Florida Power & Light Company

On July 1, 2026, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteer Darlyne Jean Charles (center) hands out hurricane preparedness meal kits to seniors at Northeast Focal Point at Braithwaite Center for Active Aging to help them prepare for the 2026 hurricane season in Broward County. It’s part of FPL’s commitment to powering strong communities, making Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Each of the meal kits, courtesy of FPL, in partnership with City of Deerfield Beach and Florida Council on Aging, contain water and a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

On July 1, 2026, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers Darlyne Jean Charles (left) and Carressa Jackson (right) hand out hurricane preparedness meal kits to seniors at Northeast Focal Point at Braithwaite Center for Active Aging to help them prepare for the 2026 hurricane season in Broward County. It’s part of FPL’s commitment to powering strong communities, making Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Each of the meal kits, courtesy of FPL, in partnership with City of Deerfield Beach and Florida Council on Aging, contain water and a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.



On July 1, 2026, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteer Enrique Tellez (right) hands out hurricane preparedness meal kits to Jeanette Wright (left) at Northeast Focal Point at Braithwaite Center for Active Aging to help her prepare for the 2026 hurricane season in Broward County. It’s part of FPL’s commitment to powering strong communities, making Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Each of the meal kits, courtesy of FPL, in partnership with City of Deerfield Beach and Florida Council on Aging, contain water and a three day supply of shelf-stable foodsfoods for breakfast, lunch and dinner.