Department of Justice election monitors not needed or wanted in Michigan!

Photo courtesy of STOCK

By REV. DR. WENDELL ANTHONY President, Detroit NAACP

The announcement by the DOJ that it is planning to send election monitors to the cities of Detroit, Lansing, and East Lansing to monitor the elections during the August 4 primary is no more than election terrorism. This move is designed to intimidate and frustrate the votes of Black and Brown people in particular, women and students in general. It is a radical step along the path to stop the vote and provoke the community into a very negative reaction.

It will be used to provide an excuse for the federal government under the Trump regime to ultimately declare that cities are out of control and they must protect the call. We must stand against this so-called monitoring.

This administration is not concerned about fair and free elections. One must ask why President Trump provided pardons on his first day in of fice for over 1500 felons who stormed the nation’s capital?

Those insurrection the integrity of the election process.

This bogus and un warranted action will give way to a call or the Insurrection Act or Martial Law.

This action gives the President total control over elections and the free movement of American citizens.

Brown people in particular, women and students in general. It is a radical step along the path to stop the vote and provoke the community into a very negative reaction.

Those insurrencnists violently attempted to stop the constitutionally guaranteed certification of a duly elected President. Christopher Krebs, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said of the 2020 elections,

“They were the most secure in U.S. history.” Donald Trump fired him for simply telling the nation the truth.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, on September 24, 2020, in a special hearing before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security said, “We have not historically seen any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether its by mail or otherwise.” As the saying goes, “Where is the beef?”

There are no communists or Marxists threatening to take over the U.S.

There is no election fraud as the Trump regime would have the people to believe.

In case one forgets, the Republican Party has control of the U.S. House, Senate, and the Presidency.

If that is the result of election fraud, then whoever is in charge, in the words of Donald Trump, “You’re fired!” Michigan does not need, desire, or require election monitors. Quite frankly, the monitors need to be monitored.

The NAACP Detroit is calling for all lawyers who believe in justice and fairness to join with us in legal dress to help protect our community from any invasion by these usurpers of our right to vote.

This cannot be done by nationalizing our elections or implementing the SAVE Act.

The SAVE Act is really the Slave Act.

In case some have forgotten, there was an Emancipation Proclamation that took effect on January 1, 1863.

December 6, 1865, there was a Thirteenth Amendment ratified which abolished involuntary servitude across the U.S.

There was a Fifteenth Amendment ratified on February 3, 1870, stating, “The rights of citizens of the United States shall not be denied or abridged by the United States based on race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

There was a Voting Rights Act signed into law on August 6,1965 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The U.S. Supreme Court has tampered with and cut away some of its substance.

However, the fundamental right to vote in America still stands strong.

We must not surrender any of our rights to those who would do wrong.

We must not give in to tyranny.

Let us take heart and soul in the words of Frederick Douglass, “The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”

Here in Michigan, we remain committed to determine their limits.