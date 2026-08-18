Photo courtesy of uwm.edu

For the second time this month, a Black person was found hanging from a tree in the South.

This time, it happened in Raleigh, North Carolina, where an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in the downtown area on Saturday, according to News One.

Raleigh Police Department is investigating the death to determine if it was suicide or foul play involved.

The department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the “life-saving measures” performed by medical staff.

Earlier this month, the body of 29-year-old Tasia Fortune was found hanging from a tree behind a vacant house in Jackson, Mississippi, triggering public outcry that she was the victim of foul play.

An investigation into her death is currently underway.

The recent two hangings were similar to the case of Trey Reed, a Black man who was also found hanging in Mississippi last year, which was ruled a suicide despite protests that his death was far more sinister.