U.S Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz faces backlash for running in a Black-majority district (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

By David L. Snelling

For the first time in over 30 years, a South Florida U.S. Congressional seat might not have a Black representative following the midterm elections.

Congressional District 20, which covers portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties, has been represented by Democrats U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick for three decades.

But U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, also a Democrat, is seeking the seat after redistricting pushed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislation, placed her CD 25 in a Republican stronghold.

Instead of running for her seat, she decided to enter the crowded field for CD 20 which drew backlash from Black Democratic leaders including candidates in the race.

The candidates who blasted Schultz include former Cherfilus-McCormick, who stepped down to avoid facing sanctions from Congress tied to her federal indictment on COVID-19 relief funds, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, rap pioneer Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, and community activist Elijah Manley.

They all are seeking the Democratic nomination in the August 18, 2026 primary, which has had Black representation since 1992.

Despite the backlash, Wasserman Schultz decided to stay in the race, and according to several polls, is the front runner with mixed reactions.

The Black Congressional Caucus and the Broward Black Democratic Caucus have publicly turned against her, warning that her candidacy could alienate Black voters.

However, Wasserman Schultz has been endorsed by some Democratic leaders and community figures who see her as a strong, experienced representative with a track record in Congress.

She has been praised by certain Black Democratic organizations for her legislative record and ability to deliver on constituent issues.

Nevertheless, Black candidates see her as a threat to end the Black representation streak and decided to gang up on Wasserman Schultz while running their own campaigns.

Campbell, the front man for rap group 2 Live Crew, has been the most vocal critic of Wasserman Schultz since she entered the race.



“Be the only White person in the race, so all the Black candidates will divide themselves and she’ll conquer,” he said in a social media video. “Isn’t that something they’ve been doing? Divide the Black community and conquer them. Debbie, I know you’re not going to try to do that, because if you do, you got to deal with me, sweetie boogie.”

The tension escalated last month when Campbell said NBA Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning endorsed Wasserman Schultz.

However, there is no record of any endorsement from Mourning.

Wasserman Schultz joined Mourning at a press conference to announce the expansion of the Overtown Youth Centers (OYC) into Broward County.

According to a video Campbell posted on social media, he and Mourning apparently had some bad blood between the two over the youth center years ago but buried the hatchet.

But Mourning’s relationship with Wasserman Schultz opened up old wounds, Campbell said.

“You are supporting Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the same race that I’m in,” Campbell said. “You are doing it to me again. She’s trying to erase years of African American representation. But you are doing it for a dollar. I wish you would hurry up and leave. Go back to Virginia where you come from.”

Holness, who lost to Cherfilus-McCormick in a special election to replace Hastings who died in 2021, also offered his criticism of Wasserman Schultz’s bid for CD 20, indicating she chose not to run for his seat because she has a slim chance of winning.



“Why, with a Florida map with only four safe Democratic seats, should a Democratic incumbent as powerful as Wasserman Schultz, run in a seat almost certain to send a Democrat to Congress in the Fall?” Holness asked.

Cherfilus-McCormick, who reentered the race after stepping down, accused Wasserman Schultz of running for political expediency rather than genuine community connection.



In an interview with The Floridian, Cherfilus-McCormick said she believes candidates should have a real relationship with the district and run because they want to help residents, not for personal gain.

Cherfilus-McCormick also claimed Wasserman Schultz had “never been present” in the district, despite more than 20 years in Congress, and questioned her interest in local issues.

She told Wasserman Schultz directly in a joint interview that she “never cared about the residents of the district, until she decided to run there.

Wasserman Schultz defended her decision to run in CD 20 instead of her longtime seat, saying she wanted to protect her seniority and ensure she would be in a position to chair a key committee if Democrats took control of the House.

In her announcement video, she emphasized that she had “fought for the people of Broward County my whole adult life” and that she would “use all of my seniority and clout in Washington” to make Broward a safer, less expensive place to live, raise a family, and retire. She also framed the decision as a way to “ensure my seniority would not be lost” and to deliver results for the community.

Wasserman Schultz told reporters she had spoken to more than 100 community and faith leaders in Broward County, many of them African American or Caribbean American, before making the switch, and that they wanted someone with “seniority, clout, and experience” at a time with an “out of control” president.

On the campaign trail, the candidates offer their political platforms for the midterm elections.

Campbell said he’s focusing on economic development, affordable housing, healthcare access and community opportunity.

His platform is designed to address the needs of working families, small businesses, seniors, veterans, and youth in South Florida.

Holness is tackling job growth, fair wages, economic security for South Florida families, affordable healthcare, supporting pathways to citizenship and family reunification and ensuring quality schools and resources for all students.

Cherfilus-McCormick political platform focuses on housing, economic recovery, job creation, education and healthcare reform.

Elijah Manley’s campaign centers on economic justice, affordable housing, voting rights and Democracy, tax reform and immigration.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will face the victor of the GOP nomination.

Republican candidates Brent Andersen, Lateresa Jones, Rod Joseph and Independent Kedner Maxime.