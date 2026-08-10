Dr. Erica Schwartz is the new director for the U.S. Center for Control and Prevention (Photo courtesy of yahoo.com)

By David L. Snelling

Dr. Erica Schwartz has made history.

Schwartz is the first Black woman director of the U.S. Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) after the Senate confirmed her nomination.

Following a 51–44 Senate vote on August 5, she is the agency’s 22nd director in its 80 year history to lead the nation’s premier public health agency which is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Schwartz, 54, previously served as a U.S. Public Health Service rear admiral and a Deputy Surgeon General of the United States from January 2019 to April 2021.

Her confirmation comes at a critical time for an agency battered by internal turmoil, severe staffing cuts, and mounting public health threats.

The nation is gripping with a record-breaking surge in measles cases and an ongoing outbreak of cyclosporiasis that recently caused two deaths.

The CDC has operated without a permanent director since August 2025 following leadership disputes over federal health directives.

According to the New York Times, the health crises come after President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made scientifically unfounded claims about childhood vaccines and autism.

“I am all in on the Make America Healthy Again agenda,” Schwartz told reporters following her confirmation.

The CDC has operated without a permanent director since August 2025 following leadership disputes over federal health directives.

A rotating roster of interim acting directors held the reins while workforce reductions and high-profile resignations depleted CDC staff by nearly a third over the past year.

Public health experts across the country voiced urgent concern over the prolonged lack of permanent oversight, warning that a ship without a captain cannot effectively respond to emerging crises or maintain clear public guidance.

Schwartz was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to a career U.S. Navy master chief petty officer and has three siblings who also served in the military.

She grew up in San Diego, California, and attended Brown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering with a minor in East Asian studies in 1994, followed by a doctor of medicine degree.

Schwartz completed a master of public health from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 2000, with dual concentrations in Health Services Administration and Occupational and Environmental Medicine, and a residency in occupational and environmental medicine in 2001.

She also earned a juris doctor from the University of Maryland in 2005 and was admitted to the District of Columbia Bar.

Schwartz was commissioned into the U.S. Navy in 1994 and served until 2005, holding roles such as Chief of the Occupational Medicine Clinic and Head of the Preventive Medicine Department at the Annapolis Naval Medical Clinic.

In 2005, she transferred to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, where she rose to rear admiral and served as chief medical officer of the U.S. Coast Guard from 2015 to 2019, as well as chief of Health Services and Chief of Preventive Medicine.

She was the principal expert on flu pandemics for the Coast Guard.

As Deputy Surgeon General, Schwartz led federal public health deployments during the COVID-19 pandemic and served as the Department of Health and Human Services’ transition lead during the 2020–2021 presidential transition.

She resigned in early 2021 after 27 years of uniformed service.

Schwartz has received multiple honors, including the Public Health Service Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, twice, Surgeon General’s Medallion, Coast Guard Commendation Medal, and Navy Commendation Medal.