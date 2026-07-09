Photo courtesy of JDCH.COM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation has received a $100,000 Impact Grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels to support the pediatric cancer program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The grant was presented to Adriana Trabal Yulfo, M.D., in support of the hospital’s pediatric oncology program during a Hyundai Hope on Wheels ceremony.

The event brought together patients and families from Joe DiMaggio Chil dren’s Hospital, representatives from the hospital foundation, Hyundai leadership, local Hyundai dealers and hospital staff to celebrate a partnership spanning more than two decades.

Since its inception, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has awarded more than 20 grants totaling $1.55 million to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, funding pediatric cancer research and advancing care for children and families affected by cancer.

“Year after year, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to make a profound difference in the lives of children with cancer and their families,” said Kelley Morris, President of the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundations. “This generous investment strengthens our ability to deliver world-class care while advancing research that leads to better treatments and improved outcomes. We are honored to partner with an organization that shares our unwavering commitment to giving every child facing cancer the hope for a healthier future.”

During the ceremony, patient Isabella Depestre shared her personal journey and message of hope. She reflected on being diagnosed with cancer at age 15 and described how the care team at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital supported her through treatment, helping her find strength during the most difficult moments and believe in her future.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, life changes in an instant,” said Dr. Trabal Yulfo. “While treatment is our focus, caring for a child with cancer involves multidisciplinary care.

This gift allows us to support teams who make an extraordinary difference during one of the most challenging times in a family’s life.

Here at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, we are committed to delivering exceptional care to every child who walks through our doors, and partnerships like this make this mission possible.”

Following the check presentation, patients participated in Hyundai Hope on Wheels’ signature Handprint Ceremony, leaving colorful handprints on a Hyundai vehicle that will travel across the country to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

Dr. Trabal Yulfo also invited patients to add their handprints to her Hyundai Hope on Wheels lab coat. Each handprint symbolizes the courage, resilience and determination of children battling cancer and serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for research and support. More than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year, underscoring the continued need for investment in pediatric cancer research. Through its national initiatives, Hyundai Hope on Wheels raises awareness and funds innovative research aimed at improving outcomes for children with cancer.

At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, that support helps physicians, researchers and caregivers continue the fight against childhood cancer and provide hope to families throughout South Florida. Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children.

The level one pediatric trauma center combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of the region’s most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit.

Part of Memorial Healthcare System, the pediatric hospital in Hollywood, Florida, recently doubled in size, adding four floors, including a comprehensive cardiac care floor, an intraoperative MRI, an inpatient rehabilitation gym, family and staff support areas, and the 14th Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Child Life Zone, among other offerings.

The hospital’s nonprofit foundation focuses on philanthropy to positively impact patients, families, and underwrite programs, facilities, and equipment that support the pediatric facility’s mission.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchos pital on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® Hyundai Hope on Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country.

Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will reach a lifetime donation total of $303 million in support of more than 1,500 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.