Photo courtesy of Orange Blossom Classic.com

The music. The bands. The culture. The coaches. The Greeks. The performances. The reunions. The community. From a live performance by Trina, the South Carolina State University Marching 101, and the Florida A&M University Marching “100,” to unforgettable events happening throughout Labor Day Weekend, the Orange Blossom Classic brings together everything that makes HBCUs unlike anything else. One Weekend. One Experience. One Big Community.

The 2026 OBC HBCU Weekend Experience… it just hits different. South Carolina State University Bulldogs vs. Florida A&M University Rattlers Sunday, September 6, 2026 3:00 PM ET Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL

Get your tickets today at Orange BlossomClassic.com Experience OBC from the Best Seat in the House Take your Orange Blossom Classic Weekend to the next level with a private suite at Hard Rock Stadium.

Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating with family and friends, or bringing your organization together, a suite delivers the ultimate game day experience with premium seating, exclusive amenities, and unforgettable views.

Suites are available in limited quantities.

Reserve yours today before they’re gone. Hotels Are Selling Out—Book Your Stay Today The OBC’s official hotel room blocks are filling fast. In fact, one of our partner hotels has already sold out.

Don’t miss your chance to stay close to the action. Book your stay at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, an official Orange Blossom Classic hotel partner, with rates starting at $165. Whether you’re coming for the game, the bands, Fan Fest, the reunions, or the full HBCU Weekend Experience, now is the time to lock in your accommodations.