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The phrase ‘What would Jesus think?’ (WWJT), is a different question from, “What would Jesus Do?” WWJD? is a Christian self-reflection, a prompt, designed to align your internal mindset— and subsequently your actions—both with the teachings of Jesus.

It asks you to base your thoughts, attitudes, and decisions on the Bible rather than the culture around you.

There are plenty of people trying to tell us what and how to think!

There should be only one opinion that matters and that is what God thinks!

Maybe you are facing a specific situation or dilemma and want to know what a Jesus’ perspective might look like.

Think for a moment about what you are currently dealing with and wondering ‘What Would Jesus Think? (could be a relationship issue, a work decision, or some personal struggle you are having. Today we will explore some of the biblical perspectives or what the Gospels say about navigating it.

In the Old Testament Esther thought in her heart about her personal safety and traditions of waiting for an invitation from the king.

“Mordecai sent this reply to Esther: “Do not think for a moment that because you now live in the palace that you will escape when all other Jews are killed. If you keep quiet at a time like this, deliverance and relief for the Jews will arise from some other place, but you and your relatives will die.



Who knows if perhaps you were made queen for just such a time as this? “And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice, the kind he will find acceptable.

This is truly the way to worship him. Do not copy the behavior and customs of this world but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.

Then you will learn to know god’s will for you, which is good, pleasing, and perfect.” Experts estimate that we have 50 to 70,000 thoughts a day. With 60 as a medium, we can notice four things about our thoughts. 98% of our thoughts are habitual. In other words, they are the same thoughts we had yes terday and the day before and the day before that.

Exploring what Jesus might think involves four core principles highlighted in scripture: Mindset Humility Focus Thoughts of the Heart •

Mindset over just actions: While the popular motto ‘What would Jesus do?’ (WWJD) focuses on behavior, WWJT digs deeper into the source of behav ior: your thought life. It challenges you to look at how you perceive people and situations before you react. Your mind must be renewed day by day Romans 12: 2, “And do not shape your lives to meet the fleeting fashions of this world;

but be transformed from it, by the re newal of your mind, until the very essence of your being is altered, so that, in your own life, you may prove that the will of God is good and well pleasing and perfect.”

• You can’t keep thinking the same things and expect a different outcome or a different outlook.

• Humility and Selflessness: The Bible emphasizes having the “mind of Christ,” which is characterized by humility, considering others better than yourself, and serving rather than seeking recognition.

• Focus on truth and love: Biblical teaching encourages fixing your thoughts on things that are true, noble, right, pure, and lovely, taking your thoughts captive so they reflect a Christ-like perspective.

Only 12% of our thoughts are focused on the future but faith by definition is future oriented faith shows the reality of what we hope for.

A Harvard University study found that the average person spends 46.9% of their waking hours thinking about something other than what they are presently doing. And psychologists say a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.

•The foundation of thought: The idea is rooted in the belief that your words and actions are shaped by what is in your heart. By evaluating how you think about your daily challenges (traffic, a difficult family member, a frustrating workday), you can respond with grace, patience, and love.

A Cleveland Clinic study estimates that 80% of our thoughts are negative.

That’s 48,000 negative thoughts per day and when we verbalize those thoughts it compounds the problem so what’s the answer scripture tells in us in Philippians 4:8,

“Whatever things are noble whatever things are just whatever things are pure whatever things are lovely whatever things are good report if there is any virtue in any of these things praise the Lord and think on these things meditate on these things” let them be what Jesus sees in your thinking about Him and God then you will not have to wonder what would Jesus Think? You live your life fully submitted to God’s will. Amen!

The Rev. Dr. R. Joaquin Willis is pastor of the Church of the Open Door UCC in Miami’s Liberty City community. He may be reached at305-753-0185 or r2joaquin0809@gmail.com.