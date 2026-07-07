Photo courtesy of Baptist Health South Florida

MIAMI – Baptist Health South Florida and Amazon One Medical are teaming up to deliver seamless primary and specialty care in South Florida.

Baptist in the region’s largest healthcare organization and Amazon One Medical is a hybrid in-person and virtual primary care company.

The two organizations have collaborated to transform the healthcare industry by increasing patients access to coordinated health services.

The new partnership, which takes effect on August 1, 2026, allows patients to access medical innovative care model and world-class healthcare.

One Medical currently operates multiple primary care offices throughout the Miami area.

For existing One Medical members, One Medical primary care doctors and access will not change, and they are working to ensure patient care continuity without interruption.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amazon One Medical to bring our award-winning care to even more patients across South Florida,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide exceptional, patient-centered care through innovative solutions. By combining Baptist Health’s clinical excellence with One Medical’s modern approach to primary care, we’re creating a seamless healthcare experience that meets the evolving needs of our community.”

One Medical was designed to improve the patient care experience at every touch point, including thoughtfully designed offices, convenient appointments, and ample time between patients and their provider.

While not required for scheduled in-person or remote appointments, One Medical memberships can be added as a Prime benefit for Amazon Prime members at health.amazon.com/prime for $9 per month or $99 per year or purchased at OneMedical.com.

Membership covers access to One Medical’s 24/7 on-demand virtual care services, including video chats with licensed providers within minutes, allowing members to get fast care for common concerns such as allergies, skin issues, urinary tract infections and more.

One Medical accepts most major insurance plans for in-person care or pre-scheduled remote visits.

One Medical patients will be able to transition seamlessly to Baptist Health for specialty care as needed, increasing patient choice and helping ensure they receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting.

Baptist Health’s comprehensive specialist network spans South Florida, offering access to leading experts across multiple specialties and state-of-the-art facilities.

One Medical also works with over 10,000 employers across all sizes and industries throughout the U.S. who sponsor membership fees as a benefit for their employees and their dependents. One Medical has offices in over 20 U.S. regions, making it easy for patients to maintain their health when traveling for work or leisure.

Baptist Health is recognized as South Florida’s most preferred healthcare organization, with a distinguished reputation for clinical excellence and innovation. With multiple hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout the region, Baptist Health provides crucial access to world-class specialists, cutting-edge treatments, and comprehensive care across all major specialties.

“We are excited to partner with Baptist Health to offer seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of health, care, and value,” said Christopher Saj, PA-C, Miami District medical director at Amazon One Medical. “Together, we’re ensuring that every step of a patient’s care journey, from routine visits to complex specialty needs, feels connected and intentional, advancing our shared mission to improve the patient care experience in the communities we serve.”