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Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who pulled off an upset victory in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial Democratic Primary and narrowly lost to Gov. Ron DeSantis, was arrested on drug charges in Alabama, according to multiple news reports.

Gillum was arrested in Daphne, Alabama, just outside Mobile, when police officers pulled him over after his alleged erratic driving.

Officers noticed “a glass pipe on the center console of the vehicle” which prompted police to perform a search of the car.

Officers discovered several rolled marijuana cigarettes and three packages of a substance that was tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gillum was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Daphne City Jail, where he was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to FOX News.

He has since bonded out of jail.

Gillum, a Miami native, has fallen from political rising star since his incredible bid for Florida governor, losing only by 34,000 votes to DeSantis.

In 2020, Miami Beach police found Gillum “inebriated” in a hotel room lying next to another man who had overdosed.

The police recovered three small bags of suspected crystal methamphetamine in the room but no charges were filed because there was insufficient evidence to tie directly to the drugs.

Gillum denied using meth at the time, saying he had too much to drink and was attending a wedding.

In 2022, Gillum was indicted on 21 felony counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements, for allegedly diverting money raised during the campaign to a company controlled by one of his top advisors.

The jury found Gillum not guilty on the charge of making false statements and was hung on the remaining counts.

In 2023, federal prosecutors decided to dismiss the remaining charges against Gillum.