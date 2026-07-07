Splish, Splash for A Super Soaked Independence Day Weekend (Photo courtesy of Trip Advisor)

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Prepare for one of the region’s most exciting new summer celebrations as the Miami All Nations Water Festival takes over The NoMi Village on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m., 12351 NW 7th Avenue, in Miami; transforming North Miami into the ultimate destination for water attractions, live entertainment, international culture, food, and unforgettable family experiences.

Dedicated to bringing communities together through music, recreation, and shared cultural experiences, the festival will create an exciting and inclusive environment that reflects the diversity of South Florida while encouraging connection, fun, and community engagement.

“Our goal is to create an event where people from every culture can come together, cool off, celebrate, and create memories,” says festival organizers. “The Miami All Nations Water Festival is about community, inclusion, and showcasing everything that makes Miami one of the most diverse cities in the world.”

The two-day event will feature high-energy activities including Super Soaker battles, foam parties, live DJs, and music sets ranging from house and Latin to old school favorites.

Guests can enjoy global food vendors, outdoor social lounges, and interactive competitions. A signature highlight of the festival is the Capture the Flag: Kick the Goal Tournament, where teams compete in water-based challenges followed by a bonus soccer goal attempt—combining teamwork, strategy, and entertainment for both adults and youth.