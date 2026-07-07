Fort Lauderdale City Manager Rickelle Williams steps down after 15 months leading the town (Photo courtesy of the City of Fort Lauderdale).

By David L. Snelling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale City Manager Rickelle Williams resigned from her position last week after 15 months at the helm, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Her resignation comes after months of making questionable decisions including hiring new executive administrators with salaries at $250,000 a year and giving raises to some staff members during budget constraints.

Williams, who was earning $365,000 a year, was herself denied a pay raise by commissioners.

Williams became the first Black woman city manager for Fort Lauderdale, hired to reshape the city’s finances and change the landscape to move it the right direction.

However, several city commissioners questioned her work decisions which all came ahead at her job performance review in May.

Mayor Dean Trantalis became Williams’ most vocal critic, calling her out on several missteps, refusing to share significant information with commissioners and treating some subordinates with a dismissive attitude.

He also said Williams’ relationship with the police and fire chiefs was often strained.

Commissioner John Herbst said Williams ignored his call to nix creating new staff positions when the city’s budget is facing an uncertain future.

“We have some very expensive positions that you’ve created that never existed before,” he said at the time. “You are building your executive staff with people who make $250,000 a year. And we can’t afford that.”

During a city commission meeting last week, Williams and commissioners agreed to part ways, as she thanked each commissioner for the opportunity to serve the city of Fort. Lauderdale.

She also thanked the residents who offered their support and the staff who embraced her leadership.

“It has been a true pleasure and privilege,” she said.

Commissioner Pamela Beasley-Pittman and Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, who were among Williams’ biggest supporters, praised her for a job well done and wished her the best in her future endeavors.

“You stood as a person who represented this city with 100 percent of your heart,” Beasley-Pittman told Williams. “I want to thank you for that. I am grateful for your service to our city. I wish you well. The next city that picks you up, bravo.”

Sorensen echoed similar sentiments.

“City manager, this is a sad day for the city of Fort Lauderdale,” he told her. “You have acted with integrity. You have acted with excellence. We as a city commission have not supported you as we should have. I thank you for all you’ve done and wish you all the best.”

Some residents spoke in Williams’ defense and urged her to reconsider but she felt it was time to move on.

She will receive 20 weeks of severance pay.

The commission appointed Deputy City Manager Chris Cooper to serve as acting city manager until a national search can be conducted to find Williams’

permanent replacement.

Williams was the fifth city manager for Fort Lauderdale in just seven years.

A search committee selected Williams, who was the longtime assistant city manager and acting city manager for Miami Beach at time, to tackle the coastal town’s challenges including increasing traffic congestion, flooding problems, homeless crisis and affordable housing shortage.

During her stint, she oversaw a $1.2 billion budget and roughly 3,000 employees.