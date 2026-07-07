Photo courtesy of littlebahamasmiami.com

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Bahamas Goombay Broward festival is coming to the city of Miramar.

Reflecting the annual Goombay festival in Coconut Grove, the event in Broward County also brings the celebration of Bahamian culture, music, food and heritage.

The event is set for Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Miramar City Hall Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril K. Cherasard, Bahamas Goombay Broward will be filled Junkanoo parades, the popular Battle of the Conch Fritters contest, arts and crafts, popular bands and cultural dances.

Scheduled to perform are Stileet, Avvy, Sweet Emily, Julien Believe, Jonny Cake, DJ Gangalee and DJ Bankz.

The event will also spotlight Isiah Taylor “Bahamen,” a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group Baha Men, known worldwide for the smash hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Timed to celebrate 53 years of Bahamian Independence, the festival will feature a Bahamian Goombay Village.

For guests looking to get closer to the action, the “Join the Rush” VIP All Access Experience is available for $100.

It includes access to an exclusive meet-and-greet reception with artists.

In addition, it offers VIP concert-area access starting at 6 p.m.

To reserved VIP access, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bahamas-goombay-broward-tickets-