Photo courtesy of Vapeeffects.com

By David L. Snelling

MIAMI – People who smoke e-cigarettes are at a higher risk of developing serious health issues including heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure that could lead to kidney disease and cancer.

Two different studies- one by the American Heart Association and the other contacted by researchers examining the effects of vaping- are warning people about the dangers of E-cigarettes when they inhale toxic chemicals.

Although tobacco smoking also can cause serious health issues, toxic chemicals found in vaping products are considered potentially more harmful.

Health experts say the idea that vaping is harmless is misleading.

Rather than simple water vapor, e-cigarettes produce an aerosol that can contain a variety of substances, including flavorings, additives and other chemicals considered potentially dangerous.

One study discovered that certain cooling agents used in some e-cigarettes may interfere with the heart’s electrical activity.

Researchers say this disruption could increase the risk of abnormal heart rhythms, which in severe cases may lead to cardiac arrest.

The findings contribute to a wider body of evidence suggesting that vaping may carry risks for the cardiovascular system.

The American Heart Association says ongoing research shows that people who use e-cigarettes can be exposed to chemicals that affect both the heart and blood vessels.

Scientists have identified a number of substances in e-cigarette aerosol that are known to be toxic, including compounds such as formaldehyde and traces of heavy metals.

These have been linked in previous studies to a range of health problems, including cancer and diseases affecting the lungs and heart.

Nicotine remains a central concern.

Found in most e-cigarettes, the chemical is highly addictive and has direct effects on the body.

It can increase heart rate and blood pressure, narrow blood vessels and place added strain on the cardiovascular system.

Over time, these changes may contribute to serious conditions such as heart attacks, strokes and heart failure.

The Center of Control and Disease Prevention (CDC) said vaping was linked to about 68 deaths nationwide and reported 2,807 hospitalized cases.

Determining a consistent yearly death toll from vaping is difficult due to several factors:

Relatively new phenomenon: E-cigarettes have been widely used for only about 15 years, and many chronic diseases associated with smoking, such as cancer or heart disease, take decades to develop.

Dual use and confounding factors: Many vapers are former smokers or use both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, making it hard to attribute deaths solely to vaping.

Product variability: Deaths are more often linked to illicit or modified products rather than regulated nicotine e-liquids.

Vaping has become popular among the teenage population as roughly 1.63 million middle and school students in the U.S. smoke e-cigarettes in 2024.

According to the 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), 1.63 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, a decline from 2.13 million (7.7 percent) in 2023 and a dramatic drop from the 2019 peak of over 5 million users (5.9 percent in 2024).

Among high school students, 7.8 percent reported vaping, while 3.5 percent of middle school students reported use of e-cigarettes.

While overall vaping rates have declined, daily use among teen vapers has nearly doubled between 2020 and 2024, rising from 15.4 percent to 28.8 percent, according to Getsafeandsound.com.

Among current users, 38.4 percent vape frequently (20 or more days in the past month), and 26.3 percent vape daily.

Flavored e-cigarettes remain highly popular, with 87.6 percent of student vapers using flavored products, including fruit, candy, and mint flavors

Female students now vape at slightly higher rates than males, and American Indian/Alaska Native students report the highest use at 11.5 percent.

Experts emphasize that while research is still evolving, the current picture suggests that vaping should not be regarded as a safe alternative.

“After decades of selling products that cause disease and death, tobacco and nicotine companies cannot be trusted to protect public health. No tobacco or nicotine product can be considered safe,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association.