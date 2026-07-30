Photo courtesy of STOCK

By David L. Snelling

MIAMI – As Blacks living in long-term care facilities face racial barriers and economic disparity in quality healthcare, another issue impacts their lives as well: Loneliness.

Most Black senior citizens living in assisted living facilities and nursing homes often feel lonely, especially with little or no visits from family members, which could lead to alienation and depression.

According to a study conducted by Florida Senior Consulting, when seniors move into assisted living, they often lose the daily interactions, shared activities, and community they had at home.

Friends and family may be far away, and new residents may not quickly form close bonds, leading to a sense of being on the outside

In addition, seniors in Florida often feel alone because of loss of routine, health challenges, distance from loved ones, limited engagement opportunities, and systemic barriers to connection.

Addressing these requires intentional, ongoing efforts from both communities and families to foster meaningful social interaction.

Furthermore, Black residents face mobility issues, chronic health conditions, or memory loss early symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, challenges that can limit participation in activities, reduce confidence in social settings, and make it harder to form new relationships.

While some communities offer activities, not all provide enough variety or quality to keep residents engaged.

To combat the problem, some nursing homes are adopting a multi-pronged, person-centered approach to reduce loneliness, recognizing it as a serious health risk comparable to smoking or obesity.

For example, staff members at St. Johns’ Home, which operates nursing homes in the nation, are focusing on knowing residents, understanding their likes, dislikes, comfort levels, and emotional triggers.

This allows for tailored engagement, such as one-on-one visits, pet visits for those who enjoy them, and outings that match personal interests.

Stacey Hall, a resident life practice partner at St. Johns’ Home, said one misconception about social isolation is that it only happens when a person is alone.

“The truth is that a person who is surrounded by people can still feel lonely and isolated,” Hall said. “That’s where really knowing our residents becomes especially important. It’s about time, knowing the person we’re working with, and paying attention to details.”

In a nursing home setting, Hall said that knowing their personal details often make all the difference.

“Likes, dislikes, comfort levels, emotional response, and reasons for their fear or hesitation all come into play,” she says. “Engagement, involvement, and social relationships look and feel different for everyone.”

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who recently visited long-term facilities, discovered senior citizens were suffering from depression and other mental health challenges caused by loneliness.

Visiting, talking and praying with them seemed to make a big difference in their lives, which prompted an idea.

DeSantis has launched an initiative which connects the faith community with nursing homes to provide companionship to seniors including attending gatherings, prayer service and church banquets.

The program partners with local churches through Hope Florida’s CarePortal for congregations to respond to opportunities to serve seniors in their own communities.

The initiative will commence in three regions across Florida including Miami-Dade County, Leon County, Hillsborough County, before expanding statewide.

It can help fill the void in senior citizens’ lives with the faith community showering them with love and affection during their time of loneliness.

“Every senior deserves to know they matter and are loved,” Casey DeSantis said in a press release. “Every life is filled with a lifetime of wisdom, experiences, and stories that have helped shape families and communities across our state.”

As part of the initiative, Casey DeSantis and her eight year-old daughter, Madison DeSantis, visited residents at nursing homes including Chatsworth assisted living community at PGA National, where they delivered flowers, spent time visiting with residents, and listened as they shared life stories.

DeSantis said sometimes the greatest gift for seniors is simply “our presence” by taking the time to listen, to remind someone that they matter.

“No one should ever feel forgotten, and no one should have to walk through life’s final chapters without knowing there are people who care,” she said.

DeSantis said each day, nursing homes and assisted living communities care for Floridians whose lives have shaped their families and communities.

Many enjoy regular visits from loved ones, while others have fewer opportunities for connection because family members live far away, have demanding schedules, or are no longer living.

“Regardless of circumstance, every senior benefits from meaningful relationships and the reassurance that they are seen, valued and loved,” DeSantis said.

Florida is home to approximately 16.5 million people who are part of the faith community and more than 20,000 churches and faith institutions.

According to Florida Health Care Association, Florida has about 681 licensed nursing homes with roughly 84,000 beds and over 71,000.

DeSantis said the faith community represents one of the greatest volunteer networks anywhere in the nation.

By creating a pathway for nursing homes and assisted living communities to share opportunities through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, churches can more easily answer the call to serve those who helped build the communities we enjoy today.

DeSantis said the program would mean a lot to senior citizens who often feel neglected because of aging.

She said people can make a big difference in their lives by bringing them flowers, celebrating their birthdays, reading together, playing cards, having lunch or dinner or just simply talking.

“Every senior has a lifetime of wisdom and experiences worth sharing. Taking the time to listen is more than an act of kindness,” said DeSantis. “It honors a life well lived and reminds us that meaningful human connection enriches everyone involved.”

Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham said senior citizens shouldn’t have to face life’s challenges alone.

Someone being there for them is the best gift.

“The greatest gift we can offer one another is connection. Every day, our Hope Navigators help older Floridians discover they don’t have to face life’s challenges alone,” Branham said. “Through this expansion of CarePortal, we’re building bridges between compassionate Floridians and seniors who simply need someone to spend some time alongside them.”

Branham also said that Florida values the lives of senior citizens and more programs to assist them are on the horizon.

“Together, we’re creating communities where every older adult knows they are valued, supported, and never forgotten, she said.

According to Black News and Views.com, Black churches in Florida and beyond have a deep history of caring for elderly community members, often before government programs existed.

In the post‑Civil War era, Black churches and mission organizations provided shelter, food, and support for poor and aging Black residents, including those in nursing homes.

It continues today, with many Black churches maintaining close ties to local senior care facilities and offering regular visits, spiritual support, and social engagement

But they are calling on local governments, healthcare professionals and social advocates to address the root of the problem.

A coalition of Black churches in Florida have advocated for fair treatment for Black residents including better healthcare, food and social activities like field trips.

Besides loneliness, most Blacks living at long-term care facilities in Florida, face racial and economic disparity over quality healthcare.

Blacks 65 years old and older constitute 18 percent of the population, and are overrepresented in institutional nursing facilities compared to their share of the overall 65-plus population.

It aligns with national patterns where Black seniors often use nursing homes at higher rates and assisted-living communities at lower rates.

Research suggests that multiple factors contribute to this pattern, including economic considerations, insurance coverage, cultural preferences, and access to residential options, according to Justice in Aging.

Black seniors may face higher use of Medicaid-funded care, and residential segregation can affect placement in specific nursing facilities.

In addition, disparities in quality of care and facility resources are observed, with some evidence that Black residents are more likely to reside in facilities with fewer staffing resources or lower performance metrics.

Eric Carlson, director and long-term services and support advocacy for Justice of Aging, said about 80 percent of Black patients were admitted to only 28 percent of nursing facilities but the facilities provided poorer quality of care.

“In general, segregation akin to the residential segregation that is endemic in American neighborhoods,” Carlson said. “Facilities, like residential neighborhoods, are often heavily segregated, with persons of color disproportionately living in a relatively small subset of facilities.”

Rev. Ernest King, minister of congregational care at New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, told the South Florida Times that the community and local organizations can raise funds for better care for nursing home residents.

King, who often visits aging church members at assisted living facilities, hospitals and at home, said local governments can do their part by creating adult daycare programs and recreational activities for residents to keep them engaged and happy.

“They can provide a social place for them, which can make a big difference,” King said.

As part of his job, King said he sits and talks with residents at nursing homes, and prays for them as well.

For Easter, he said youths at his church signed cards and placed small gifts and baskets and delivered them to the residents.

King said it was an experience they will never forget.

“They were so grateful,” he said. “The church is part of their family. We treat them like family. We are one.”