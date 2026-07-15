Photo courtesy of The 74 Million.ORG

MIAMI – More than 8,000 Florida students will benefit from a hands-on work experience proram in the classrooms thanks to a state grant totaling $14.6 million via the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG).

The Florida Department of Education announced the grant in an effort to expand apprenticeship programs across the state.

The grant will support 37 school districts, colleges and private training organizations to help students prepare for high-demand careers while giving employers access to a skilled workforce.

Florida is investing money in broader facets of education to prepare students for the workshop by implementing industry driven programs.

So far, PCOG has awarded $120 million to fund 387 proposals, serving more than 28,000 students.

As a result, students across Florida have been provided greater access to high-quality, proven training methods that benefit both job seekers and businesses through apprenticeship and pre apprenticeship opportunities and programs.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has committed more than $12 billion to workforce education and training, securing Florida’s spot at No. 1 in the nation for workforce education.

According to the department, the state saw a 70 percent increase in the number of registered apprentices, 49 percent increase in the number of registered apprenticeship programs, 153 percent increase in the number of apprenticeable occupations, and a record 25,000 active apprentices and pre-apprentices, an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

“Governor DeSantis’ continued investment in workforce education is creating meaningful opportunities for Floridians to build in-demand skills and prepare for rewarding careers,” interim Commissioner of Education Paul O. Burns said. “By combining classroom instruction with hands-on training, these programs give students a direct path to success while helping Florida employers develop the highly skilled workforce needed to compete and grow.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami Dade College are among the 37 institutions which will receive funding through the PCOG for the 2026-2027 year.

Other grant recipients include Tallahassee State College, Tampa Area Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, UF Health Jacksonville, AAR Aircraft Services Inc., Boys Electrical Contractors, LLC, Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, Florida East Coast Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, and Florida Finishing Trades Institute.

For additional information about the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant, visit: https://www.fldoe.org/pathwaysgrant/.