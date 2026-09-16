Photo courtesy of Miami Broward One Carnival

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee has announced its expanded 2026 schedule, spreading two weekends of vibrant Caribbean mas, steelpan, music, and culinary traditions across Broward County.

“2026 represents an opportunity for Miami Broward Carnival to evolve while remaining firmly rooted in our traditions. With deepened community partnerships and new experiences across Broward County, we are excited to welcome residents and visitors to celebrate the full spectrum of Caribbean culture,” says Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chairwoman of the Host Committee

The festivities will launch a free family friendly event on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Tamarac Sports Complex, with the combined Junior Carnival (presented by TD Bank) and Pan Jamboree.

The joint daytime showcase will feature over eight youth masquerade bands alongside four steelbands, spotlighting the next generation of cultural performers.

Carnival week ramps up on Friday, October 9, 2026, with the debut of the Red Road Fete in Tamarac, setting the stage for Columbus Day Weekend. Celebrations shift to Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for the high-energy Official J’ouvert—hosted by Visit Lauderdale and powered by the City of Lauderhill—featuring more than 20 paint and powder bands.

The celebration reaches its climax on Sunday, October 11, with the signature Miami Broward Carnival Day Parade & Fete at Central Broward Park.

Over 16 masquerade bands will parade elaborate costumes before the event transitions into a major live concert featuring international Caribbean artists, a Food Village, and cultural vendors.

Beyond the festivities, Miami Broward Carnival remains a vital economic driver for South Florida’s tourism, hospitality, and creative industries, supporting local artisans, designers, and small businesses.

For tickets, event details and more information, visit www.miamicarnival.org or follow @miabrocarnival on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. For media credentials, please complete the 2026 Media Accreditation Form.