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MIAMI – Today marks the start of the 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday when parents can get discounts on clothing and certain school-related items.

The tax holiday runs through Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Retail clothing and items that are tax exempt are:

1. Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

2. Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item.

3. Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less.

4. Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

The annual sales tax holiday does not apply to:

1. Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags

2. Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs

3. Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

4. Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100

5. Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50

6. Books that are not otherwise exempt

7. Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500

8. Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data

9. Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes

10. Rentals of any eligible items

11. Repairs or alterations of any eligible items

12. Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

For more information on the sales tax holiday, visit Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday July 20, 2026, Through August 20, 2026