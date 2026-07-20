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Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward County residents seeking to become homeowners can qualify for a program to assist with financing for the property.

The Broward County Commission launched the Home Purchase Assistance Program in which homeowners are eligible for up to $100,000 if they meet certain requirements.

Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis is spearheading the initiative to help residents looking to purchase homes but lack costs including down payments.

To be eligible for the program, residents must be willing to buy homes in District 7, income at or below 120 percent AMI, complete homebuyer education and get pre-approved and the maximum sale price is $679,324.

Applications for the Home Purchase Assistance Program are open until all funds are reserved.

For more information, visit Browward.org/Housing or call 954-357-4943.