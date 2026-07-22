R&B singer R. Kelly (Photo courtesy of Yahoo.com).

President Donald Trump was asked to commute the 30-year sentence of disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, who was convicted of federal sex crimes including human trafficking, child pornography and racketeering charges.

Attorneys for the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, submitted the request for a commutation of sentence to the Office of the Pardon Attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice’s website, the request is pending.

Kelly was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison after his convictions of sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York in 2021 and child pornography charges in 2022 in Chicago.

He is currently serving his sentence in a federal prison in North Carolina.

Trump is Kelly’s last hope for a reduced sentence after he lost his appeals for a new trial.

He is scheduled to be released from prison on December 21, 2045 when he is 79 years old.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted in Cook County, Illinois, on all 14 counts of child pornography in a high-profile trial that had drawn national attention.

The case stemmed from a 27‑minute videotape allegedly showing Kelly engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl at his former North Side home between 1998 and 2000.

Kelly rose to fame in the 1990s when he released his first studio album 12 Play in 1993, selling over 6.15 million copies worldwide.

Kelly sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and the most successful R&B male artist of the 1990s.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has recognized Kelly as one of the best-selling artists in the United States with 40 million albums sold.

In 2011, Kelly was named the most successful R&B artist of the last 25 years by Billboard.

Kelly won Grammy Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and American Music Awards.