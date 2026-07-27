Photo courtesy of FP&L

MIAMI – As rising temperatures drive up electricity use and place additional pressure on household budgets, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and the Miami-Dade County Community Services Department have joined forces to provide assistance to income-qualified families across South Florida.

The community event, which was held Saturday, July 18, at the CSD No Wrong Door Culmer Community Resource Center, offered Summer Savings Kits and free groceries to eligible Miami-Dade County residents.

The initiative was designed to provide practical tools to help families reduce energy consumption, keep their homes more comfortable and ease some of the financial strain that often comes with the hottest months of the year.

Each Summer Savings Kit included easy-to-install energy-efficiency products, such as weatherstripping materials, LED lights and an air filter whistle that alerts residents when it is time to replace their air-conditioning filter.

These items can help prevent cool air from escaping, improve the performance of cooling systems and lower monthly electricity use.

“We know that summer heat can bring real financial pressure to families across South Florida, and we’re committed to making sure our customers have the tools and support they need to stay comfortable while managing their energy use,” said Bianca Soriano, FPL Customer Service Communications Manager.

Soriano also emphasized that many customers may not be fully aware of the programs available to help them save.

“We understand that every dollar counts, and a lot of our customers now understand and are aware that there are programs available to help them save money on their electric bill,” she said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted that partnerships like this can address several community needs at once.

She said the assistance helps families reduce energy costs, put food on the table and connect with resources that can support greater long-term stability.

In addition to the energy-saving kits, the Caring For Miami Mobile Market distributed free, nutritious groceries to attendees.

The mobile market serves as a full-choice grocery store on wheels, bringing food directly to communities with limited access to supermarkets.

It works with local organizations, churches and food banks to support households facing food insecurity.

“Community is built by showing up for people when they need us most,” said Cathy Burgos, director of the Miami-Dade County Community Services Department.

For more information about Miami-Dade County community services, visit miamidade.gov. Families interested in free tools, energy-saving programs, resources and rebates can visit FPL.com/WaystoSave.