The Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center will take center stage on Friday , April 10 at 8:00 p.m. with the world premiere of An Instrumental Start: A Model for the Nation, a new documentary by filmmakers Brian Bayerl and Michael Huter, presented at the acclaimed Miami Film Festival. The documentary explores the transformative impact of the Center’s music education initiatives and demonstrates how access to arts education can empower young people, strengthen communities, and serve as a model for cultural institutions nationwide. Through compelling storytelling, the film captures the legacy and enduring mission of the Center, which has served generations of Miami families through music, theater, dance, and visual arts education and programming. The documentary offers an inspiring look at how arts education rooted in community engagement can nurture creativity, discipline, and opportunity for young people. “This documentary reflects the heart of what the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center has represented for decades,” said Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County. “It is about access, opportunity, and the arts as a transformative power to enrich lives and uplift communities.” Co-director Michael Huter noted that the Center’s work represents a national model for arts education. “What we found at the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center was extraordinary. The dedication to cultivating young talent and preserving cultural heritage demonstrates how community-based arts programs can inspire the next generation across the country.” Filmmaker Brian Bayerl added, “The story we wanted to tell goes beyond music education. It’s about mentorship, cultural legacy, and the power of the arts to give young people a sense of purpose and belonging.” Presented by Miami Dade College, the Miami Film Festival is one of the nation’s leading film festivals, showcasing new work from emerging and established filmmakers from around the world while celebrating Miami’s vibrant cultural landscape. The film’s world premiere places the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on an international stage, highlighting its role as a cornerstone of cultural education and artistic development. “This recognition underscores the importance of preserving cultural spaces that nurture creativity and community,” said Marshall L. Davis Sr., the Center’s longtime director. “We are honored that this story—shared by our alumni, including Robert Battle, former artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Academy Award–winning co-writer of Moonlight—will be presented to audiences from Miami and beyond.” Also featured in the documentary are acclaimed actress Phylicia Rashad and renowned tap dancer Savion Glover. The 2026 Miami Film Festival runs April 9–19, bringing filmmakers, artists, and audiences together to celebrate the power of storytelling through film. Tickets are available at: An Instrumental Start – A Model for the Nation – Miami Film Festival Join us!!!! The code for complimentary tickets to the film is: INSTRUMENTAL You can offer use of the code for free tickets to your DAHCAC families. Here are the steps to order tickets: 1. Access the film’s page: https://miamifilmfestival.com/program/event/an-instrumental-start-a-model-for-the-nation/ 2. Click on “Book Tickets” 3. Put in the number of tickets desired 4. Press “Check Out” 5. Write INSTRUMENTAL in the Promo Code space and tap Apply 6. Fill in your information to receive the tickets to your phone’s wallet or by text. It will also come by email. 7. Each ticket has it’s own QR code so they need to either be printed or saved to the phone Please take advantage of this offer and let’s fill the theater! ​