MIAMI – A federal judge restored the 2026 deadline for Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for roughly 500,000 Haitian migrants to expire, granting them a temporary reprieve from deportation.

According to the Miami Herald, U.S. District Judge Brain M. Cogan of New York ruled that the TPS for Haitians should be reinstated after the President Donald Trump administration curtailed it to six months.

Before Cogan’s decision, Haitians, who were granted TPS to work and live in the U.S. while the Caribbean nation is gripped by escalating gang violence, the migrants were facing deportation by September 2025.

TPS, which protects migrants from deportation, was the cornerstone of the President Biden-era immigration policy.

In his ruling, Cogan said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem didn’t have the authority to cut TPS to six months from the 18-month extension granted by the Biden administration.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the court’s decision.