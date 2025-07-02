Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs

Photo courtesy of IMDb

MIAMI – Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted in a New York courtroom of the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, in a trial federal prosecutors argued that he ran a sprawling criminal enterprise.

However, the jury in Combs’ trial found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after deliberating for three days following an eight-week trial with the testimony from dozens of witnesses that can fill thousands of pages of transcripts.

During deliberations, the jury reached a verdict on four of the five counts but was deadlocked on the sex trafficking charge.

They were instructed to continue to deliberate and acquitted Combs on three counts of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which was a blow to federal prosecutors.

Combs was arrested and indicted in New York in 2024 on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

He has since been held in a detention center in Brooklyn, New York and denied bail on several occasions.

Combs also faces a series of lawsuit brought against him from former business partners and female companions.

Combs was the owner of Bad Boy Records which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G., Usher, Mary J. Blige and Mase.