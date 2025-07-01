Photo courtesy of Flickr

MIAMI – The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County is doing its part to address food insecurity.

The organization is hosting a monthly free community food drive in Delray Beach, where several volunteers distributed fresh produce to hundreds of families in their cars.

This past weekend was the first food drive which was offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Boys and Girls Club will host another drive in July, continuing its commitment to giving back to the community.