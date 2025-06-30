Photo courtesy of th.bing.com

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – An off-duty Palm Beach Gardens police officer lost his life in a crash during the weekend.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Alexi Anthony Breinder was killed in a motorcycle accident westbound on Southern Boulevard, just west of Lamstein Lane in Royal Palm Beach.

Breinde, 25, crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed and was rejected.

First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

In a statement released by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department on June 24, department officials said Breiner joined the police department in early 2024 and graduated from the police academy in August.

He worked as a road patrol officer at the time of his death.