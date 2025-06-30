Photo courtesy of marca.com

MIAMI – Some people will have to wait a little longer to start collecting their Social Security benefits.

According to the Social Security Administration, it is proceeding with changes to raise the full retirement age to 67 instead of 65, starting in 2026, when Americans can access their full retirement plan.

For many years, 65 was the standard retirement age in the U.S.

However, legislative changes have gradually pushed the FRA for Social Security benefits higher.

Beginning in 2025, individuals born in 1959 will reach FRA at 66 years and 10 months.

For anyone born in 1960 or later, FRA rises to 67.

While the adjustments may seem modest, they have real financial consequences, especially for anyone who was hoping to retire early.

Understanding how the rising FRA impacts your benefits is essential for building a solid retirement plan. The shift began with the 1983 Social Security Amendments, which increased FRA from 65 to 67 in a phased approach, based on birth year.