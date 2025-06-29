Photo courtesy of Flickr

MIAMI – Florida has the fastest growing population in the nation, adding 467,347 people from 2023-2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Texas is second with 592,941 additional residents, as the estimated national population rose 2.57 percent, or 340.11 million, between 2020-2024.

Florida has roughly 23,372,215 residents as of July 2024.

Florida’s growth has been attributed to two key issues in the Census Bureau data: international migration and population increases in the South.