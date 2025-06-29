Photo courtesy of th.bing.com

MIAMI – No more sales tax on essential hurricane supplies as well as for back-to-school gear and outdoor equipment that are part of Florida’s new policy to have families save money year-round.

During budget negotiations at the extended Florida Legislative session, lawmakers from both chambers agreed to eliminate sales tax for several essential items for good.

Previously, lawmakers each year had to approve a tax holiday package, but the new policy is in place permanently.

Florida residents can now save money on hurricane supplies and safety gear all year, not just during storm season.

Back to school holiday sales tax will begin each August which covers clothing and school supplies under specific price points, including computers up to fifteen hundred dollars.

The state also approved a new hunting and camping sales tax event.

From September through the end of the year, everything from tents and fishing rods to gun accessories and camping lanterns will be tax-free.