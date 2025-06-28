Photo courtesy of Facebook (Karah Perkins, the granddaughter of civil rights activist and social justice advocate John Perkins).

MIAMI – Karah Perkins, the granddaughter of civil rights activist and social justice advocate John Perkins, was shot and killed in Jackson, Mississippi, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Capitol police took a suspect into custody.

The police did not reveal the suspected shooter’s name.

Perkins, 23, was shot on June 26 around 4 a.m. in the East Northside section of Jackson and died from her injuries the following day.

Police are trying to determine whether Perkins and the suspect knew each other or was it an argument that escalated into gunfire.

Karah Perkins is the granddaughter of civil rights leader, John Perkins. John is a civil rights activist, minister and author known for his advocate work in racial reconciliation, justice and community development.

John was born in 1930 in New Hebron, Mississippi, roughly 55 miles south of Jackson.