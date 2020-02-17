Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Broward Black Elected Ofﬁcials (BBEO), and Mayor Dale V.C. Holness, chair of BBEO, will host their Black History Month Program at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This is BBEO’s fourth annual Black History Month event with this year’s focus: “Forward Together Uniting the Diaspora.”

The evening will begin with a special greeting from U.S. Congressman Alcee L. Hastings, District 20, and will also feature special cultural performances, discussions on the Broward Black Action Plan (BBAP), and an opportunity to network and visit booths to receive information on services provided by different organizations and businesses located in Broward County.

A special segment of the program will honor past BBEO chairs: Levoyd Williams, former commissioner, City of Lauderdale Lakes; Commissioner Margaret Bates, City of Lauderhill; Mayor Eric H. Jones, Jr., City of West Park; and a posthumous honor to former City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner, Carlton B. Moore.

“We want this year’s event to be about culture, connection, involvement, and action,” said Mayor Holness. “We also want to recognize past BBEO chairs for their hard work and their years of dedicated service.”

General admission is free, attendees are asked to RSVP at eventbrite.com. For other information contact the mayor’s ofﬁce at 954-357-7009.