LAUDERHILL, Fla. – With ﬁnancial aid becoming increasingly harder for graduating seniors to apply for and attain, The Scholarship Plug is making the process more accessible by opening a series of “Scholarship Centers” within communities across Florida. The doors are open for inperson and virtual visits.

The Scholarship Plug is a subsidiary of the CC&C Consulting Group, LLC. Although the primary resource offered to parents and students is scholarship assistance, other services include scholarship program coaching, trainings, access to technology to complete ﬁnancial aid applications, college applications and scholarship administration for small businesses.

Founded by Shedly Casseus Parnther, an award-winning scholarship and college advisor with over 15 years of experience, The Scholarship Plug has opened its doors and network to new members. The ﬁrst Scholarship Center in Broward County has opened with the intention to bring an electric and impactful life-changing experience to students across the county by inspiring them to go to college and apply for scholarships.

The Scholarship Plug Center is located at 4462 University Dr., Lauderhill, 33351. Center hours are Tuesdays – Fridays, noon to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays are reserved for appointments only. The center provides a location for students and families to complete their applications and the technology to support the process.

“We want students and parents to be conﬁdent that they can continue their education and have help getting it paid for,” said founder Parnther.

“Financial barriers can be eliminated with the proper knowledge and support,” added Parnther. “All students have the potential, regardless of their current academic position and now they can join The Scholarship Plug to receive the extra support needed to continue their education.

“We exist to drastically change the mentality and approach to the ﬁnancial aid process, and we are doing it one student, one family at a time.”

Visit thescholarshipplug.com, email info@scholarshipplug.com or call 954- 9512175.