PHOTO COURTESY OF PLANTED IN MIAMI FELECIA HATCHER:The five-day array of tech geniuses and special guests provides an unparalleled experience for investors, entrepreneurs and techies of every kind.

MIAMI, Fla. – It’s happening. The largest conference and networking event in the country for people of color providing a platform for entrepreneurship, employment, innovation and international competitiveness for underserved and underrepresented populations, is back.

The 5th Annual BlackTech Week presented by Code Fever Miami, in partnership with the Knight Foundation, continues through Feb. 9 at various locations in Miami.

Scheduled curated workshops include a Cannabis Summit, GovEduCon, Afrofuturism and a Women’s Innovation Brunch.

The sessions will cover topics including smart cities development, ecosystem building, STEM education and entrepreneurship in cannabis.

In addition are the highly anticipated master class-style sessions on financing, venture capital and private equity.

Code Fever and BlackTech Week CoFounder Felecia Hatcher says she is committed to using the conference to continue strengthening black techies and entrepreneurs.

“Code Fever Miami is excited to work with our sponsors Knight Foundation, Salesforce and AT&T to support BlackTech Week as it continues to serve our mission to accelerate the building of asset and talent-filled spaces in black communities,” Hatcher said. “We believe that innovation and economic competitiveness can thrive by focusing on drawing resources, training, networks, funding, and instituting inclusive policies.”

Highlights on the speaker lineup include several city mayors such as Karen Weaver (Flint, Mich.), Steve Benjamin (Columbia, S.C.) and Hardie Davis (Augusta, Ga.).

Others featured include Bari Williams (VP of legal, business, and policy affairs at All Turtles), Bob Fitts (founder, Startup-X), Cristal Cole (Cross Cultural Community Engagement & External and Legislative Affairs executive, AT&T) and Jamilah Lemieux (former editor-in-chief of Ebony Magazine).

In addition, BlackTech Week’s panels and fireside discussions will be hosted by and feature successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders from tech, media, marketing, government and more.

Experts include Devonta Freeman, athlete and investor; Dexter Bridgman, CEO/founder, MIA Media Group; Dominick Ard’is, founder/CEO, ACT House; Darryl Lewis, CTO at Stats; Drayton Brown, project manager at Magic Leap; Fallon Wilson, research director, Black Tech Mecca; Jamarlin Martin, CEO at Moguldom; Jessica Modkins, founder, Hip Rock Star; Joe Russo, executive director, Palm Beach Tech Association; Laura Gonzalez-Estefani, founder & CEO, The Venture City; Laura Maydon, managing director, Endeavor Miami; Laura W Teclemariam, lead product manager at Electronic Arts; LeighAnn Buchanan, executive director, Venture Cafe Miami; Melissa Bradley, managing partner of 1863 Ventures; Suzan McDowell, president & CEO, Circle of One Marketing; and Yvette Harris, publicist, Harris Media.

The BlackTech Week 2019 schedule continues with:

● Feb. 7 – Afrofuturism Summit, Venture Cafe Miami

● Feb. 8 – Cocktails & Conversations, Venture City

● Feb. 9 – Women’s Innovation Brunch, Zest Miami Cannabis Summit, TRIBE

For ticketing and other event details visit blacktechweek.com